Michelle Obama's Latest Designer Favorite: Jolibe

Kent Nishimura/SIPA Press/ABACA
InStyle Staff
Dec 29, 2010 @ 3:51 pm

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

While vacationing in Hawaii over the holidays, Michelle Obama wore a printed skirt by the label Jolibe, purchased from Ikram, her go-to Chicago store. Jolibe's spring collection, designed by Joel Diaz, is filled with sheer fabrics, soft, sculptural pieces and modern silhouettes. Will this be the First Lady's new favorite label? We wonder...

MORE ON FABSUGAR:Some Favorite Pieces From La Garconne's SaleExtremely Warm and Incredibly Chic: Winter Vests

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!