Michelle Obama's Latest Designer Favorite: Jolibe

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

While vacationing in Hawaii over the holidays, Michelle Obama wore a printed skirt by the label Jolibe, purchased from Ikram, her go-to Chicago store. Jolibe's spring collection, designed by Joel Diaz, is filled with sheer fabrics, soft, sculptural pieces and modern silhouettes. Will this be the First Lady's new favorite label? We wonder...

