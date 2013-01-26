Michelle Obama's Jason Wu Gown Is This Week's Top Pin!

Michael Kovac/WireImage
Randy Miller
Jan 26, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

All hail Michelle Obama! The First Lady blew us all away with her red hot Jason Wu gown at Monday's Inaugural Ball, and you loved the sizzling halter so much you made it the most repinned picture of the week. Vote for this patriotic stlye or any of our Look of the Day picks, then let us know what else you're obsessing over at pinterest.com/instylemag by repinning, liking, or commenting on any of our 68 stylish boards—or by clicking the link below.

