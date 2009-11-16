Michelle Obama's J. Crew Deja Vu!

Kevin Lamarque/Landov; Paul Drinkwater/NBCU
InStyle Staff
Nov 16, 2009 @ 10:00 am

Michelle Obama proved her style savvy once again by re-wearing the same J. Crew skirt, top and cardigan ensemble she wore last fall on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno to a health care event last week at the White House. She used her keen taste in accessories to give the versatile separates a fresh spin by trading the cardigan's brooch for her new favorite piece, a waist-cinching laser-cut belt. An old outfit gets an entirely new look in an instant!

Joyann King

