Michelle Obama's J. Crew Deja Vu!

Michelle Obama proved her style savvy once again by re-wearing the same J. Crew skirt, top and cardigan ensemble she wore last fall on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno to a health care event last week at the White House. She used her keen taste in accessories to give the versatile separates a fresh spin by trading the cardigan's brooch for her new favorite piece, a waist-cinching laser-cut belt. An old outfit gets an entirely new look in an instant!

— Joyann King