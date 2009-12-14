Michelle Obama's Holiday Style

Michelle Obama got into the holiday style spirit this weekend with not one, but two celebratory looks. The First Lady appeared on Christmas at the White House: An Oprah Primetime Special this weekend wearing a luxe purple velvet dress by Azzedine Alaia and double-strand pearl necklace that was gift from the President! Then she hosted Christmas in Washington yesterday in a black pleated Isabel Toledo dress with waist-defining banding and oversize jeweled earrings. Her use of textured fabrics and statement-making jewelry add just the right amount of richness and warmth to her look, for a perfectly festive style.

