Michelle Obama's Globetrotting Top

When our First Lady of style wore a pretty print top a couple of weeks ago, try as we might, we just couldn't place the playful heart-bedecked pattern. As it happens, the blouse is an utterly unique design from Suno by Max Osterweis. The line incorporates the designer's years-old collection of vintage African textiles into bold tunics and minidresses that benefit the Kenyan villages in which they are made. According to Osterweis, the fabric for Michelle Obama's top jet-setted from "a little island in Kenya" back to N.Y.C. ("where it sat in my closet for years") until returning to the East African workshop for fabrication. It crossed the globe again and landed in Mrs. O's favorite Chicago boutique, Ikram.Of the thrill of seeing international fashion icon Michelle Obama in his much-traveled design, Osterweis says: "It suddenly made this little endeavor feel very, very real."

