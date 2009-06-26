Michelle Obama's Flower Power

While the White House searches for a new chief florist— head floral designer Nancy Clarke retired in May after more than 30 years of service—Michelle Obama continues to show us her love of all things floral. "Mrs. Obama's taste in flowers shows the same eclecticism that we see in what she wears," says event planner David Stark. "She has the confidence to keep things simple and sophisticated." Want to copy the First Lady's favorite arrangements in your home? "Using just one type of flower and skipping filler like baby's breath is the easiest way to create a beautiful bouquet," advises Stark. The event planner adds that fresh blooms from your local grocery store or farmer's market can be just as attractive as more expensive buds from high-end florists. "Or join a http://http://www.smithandhawken.com/catalog/product.jsp?productId=prod3... " target="NEW">flowering plant of the month club and you'll always have something gorgeous in your home."

Peony tulips, Chestnuts in the Tuileries, $150; call 212-367-8151 or visit www.chestnutsnyc.com

