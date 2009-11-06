Michelle Obama's Brooches, Plus Noot Seear's Style

InStyle Staff
Nov 06, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Kate Middleton's wardrobe is worthy of a queencheck out the style of this princess-in-training! [HuffingtonPost.com]

2. Jem and the Holograms are making a comebackstay tuned for a film or television series about the pink-haired rockstar! [Jezebel.com]

3. Carolina Herrera wants to do a line for Targetvisions of crisp white shirts and gorgeous suits dance in our heads! [NYMag.com]

4. Michelle Obama secures her fashion-forward style by wearing not one, but three brooches. [WashingtonPost.com]

5. It's time to embrace your natural curveswomen revolt against constraining and otherwise unattractive shapewear. [WSJ.com]

6. Get the inside scoop on New Moon babe Noot Seear and her enviable style. [Anewmode.com]

