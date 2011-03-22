Michelle Obama's Bright Outfits During Her South America Tour

Michelle Obama joined President Barack Obama during his tour of South America this week, and her wardrobe picks for her south-of-the-equator trip launched us right into spring fashion mode. After four days of traveling in Chile and Brazil, we spotted the First Lady in everything from Naeem Khan to Rachel Roy to Tracy Reese. She even caught on to biggest spring trend—bursts of bright color—by wearing an electric yellow Zero + Maria Cornejo top when she departed Chile on Air Force One today. And that’s not all! Click through the gallery to see all of Michelle Obama’s looks from her tour of Chile and Brazil.

MORE: See Spring’s Hottest Hues!