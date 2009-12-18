Michelle Obama's Anniversary Gems

How sweet! The pave diamond flower pin that Michelle Obama has worn on three occasions—during her interviews with both Oprah Winfrey and Barbara Walters and for the Nobel Prize Signing Ceremony in Oslo, Norway—was actually an anniversary gift from the President. The custom-made pin is by Italian jeweler Garavelli and was one of two pieces President Obama gave the First Lady for their October 3rd wedding anniversary this year. The other was the double-strand pearl necklace she wore on Oprah's Christmas special—the stylish First Lady added the pin to the pearls for a perfect finishing touch.

—Enid Portuguez