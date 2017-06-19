Michelle Obama Ran a Strict Fitness Boot Camp at the White House

Her full name may actually be Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama, but if we could rewrite history, she’d be known as Michelle You Better Work Obama.

Why, you ask?

On Monday, the former First Lady gave us all of the motivation we needed to kick off the week. In a series of photographs that are basically the definition of fitness, Obama revealed that her workout of choice at the White House was, in our opinion, pretty intense. “When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends,” she wrote.

Wait one second. Obama intentionally called her girlfriends up and said, “Hey girl, want to go to boot camp with me this weekend?” If we received that call we’d likely suggest brunch with mimosas instead. But that likely explains why we’re also not the former First Lady of the United States.

She continued: “It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our boot camp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of each others, we need to take care of ourselves first,” she wrote. Varying fitness levels aside, the photos find her and her squad doing lunges, sit-ups, plank holds, and leg-raises, all moves that we know for a fact would leave us sore for days to come.

But that all probably came to an end after the President Obama’s last few days in office, right? Think again.

“Even though I’m no longer at the White House, I’ve continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years—including a pretty big one recently! And we’ve done our best to stay healthy together,” she added. “Whether it’s a boot camp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”

We'll start with a light jog.