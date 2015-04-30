Michelle Obama Wears a Work of Art to the Whitney Museum

After an impressive sartorial streak in Washington, D.C., in which Michelle Obama swept the nation away in a scenic Monique Lhuillier frock and then in an incredible Tadashi Shoji creation for the Japanese state dinner, she's struck again.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Deliver Diplomacy with a Serene Sunrise-Printed Dress

At the dedication ceremony for the new Whitney Museum of American Art that's now situated between the High Line and the Hudson River in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, Obama delivered a speech in a masterpiece of a dress that could have rivaled any artwork on exhibit. She selected a graphic rose-strewn Thakoon design with long sleeves and a pretty pleated skirt. A pair of drop earrings for a tiny dose of sparkle and a pair of classic black pumps served as the finishing touches.

PHOTOS: Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever