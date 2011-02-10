Michelle Obama Wears H&M

Michelle Obama's fashion choices are as stylish as they are practical. For her appearance on the Today Show yesterday, the First Lady wore a dress by H&M, which is available for $34.95 at the retail stores (inset). However, she didn't just take it off the rack—she altered it to include sleeves (surprising, considering she loves to show off her arms!) and switched the tie belt to a thicker leather version. We last spotted Obama wearing H&M during the campaign trail in 2008, and since then she's also worn lower-price labels like Target and Gap. Watch the video below to see the H&M dress in detail, as well as the First Lady's complete interview.

Don't Miss: Check out a new book about the First Lady's fashion, Everyday Icon: Michelle Obama and the Power of Style by Kate Betts.

[vodpod id=Video.5545589&w=640&h=385&fv=]