Michelle Obama Wears Another Pair of Chic Kicks

Thankfully the term "walking shoes" isn't on this administration's agenda. The First Lady stepped out last week to tend to the White House garden and showed us—once and for all—that there are completely cool and practical sneakers out there. Obama's new $55 Pumas pack the same amount of punch as the ribbon-trimmed Lanvin sneaks she wore a few weeks ago, but at a fraction of the price.

• Sneakers, Puma, $55; visit puma.com.

