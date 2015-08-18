Michelle Obama Added to We Day Special Hosted by Selena Gomez

We Day—a Selena Gomez-hosted special on ABC that encourages young people to learn about social issues ranging from bullying to body image to the enviroment—will feature a glittery lineup that includes Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, Macklemore, Common, Nick Jonas, Paul Rudd, and Josh Gad. Do you want to see some support from the White House too? First Lady Michelle Obama has filmed a message that will be shown during the commercial-free one-hour program, which airs Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the brief message, which can be previewed below, Mrs. Obama discusses the importance of making a difference at local and global levels. Since its inception in 2007, the We Day movement has raised $45 million for 1,000-plus causes and tallied 14.6 million hours of volunteer service.

