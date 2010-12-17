Michelle Obama Ventures Into Vintage

Michelle Obama's fashion choices are full of surprises, as she impeccably mixes high fashion (Moschino), rising designers (Jason Wu) and national chains (J.Crew and H&M). This week, she surprised us again by wearing a vintage dress when she filmed the "Christmas in Washington" special, which airs on TNT tonight at 8 p.m. She wore a black dress with lace overlay from the 50's for the event, created by the late American designer Norman Norell, which she purchased from New York Vintage in New York City. The owner of the store told the Huffington Post that the First Lady is planning to wear more dresses from the vintage shop in the future.

