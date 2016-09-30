Michelle Obama Updates Her Resume in a Hilarious Sketch: "Gotta Change My Address!"

First Lady of the United States, lawyer, writer, Let Girls Learn founder ... there's no denying that Michelle Obama has an impressive resume and after Thursday FLOTUS can add the title of "FAFSA expert" to the list.

The mom of two, who has made no secret of her passion for education, appears in a new sketch for College Humor in which a college student competes for free money for college by filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA.

In the game show segment called We Will Give You Free Money for College, Bachelor host Chris Harrison asks the student, Adrian Miller, basic questions from the FAFSA. When asked, "What is your name?" a confused Miller looks to the phone-a-friend lifeline for help getting through the application.

That's when Mrs. Obama gets a phone call. The First Lady—who is busy updating her resume with descriptions like "Best Public Speaker" and "As the First Lady of the United States, I've been straight up nailing it for 8 years" in anticipation of the end of husband Barack Obama's final term as president—answers from her home of only a few more months, the White House.

Luckily, Michelle is able to let Adrian know her own name and after the First Lady hangs up, she gets back to her resume with a sigh. "Just a few months left," she says. "Oh! Gotta change my address."

Watch the whole sketch by clicking on the video above.