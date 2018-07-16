Watch Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles Dancing at a Beyoncé Concert, Forget All Your Troubles

Dream mom squad, you ask? Michelle Obama and Tina Lawson, to start.

I mean, does it get more #MomGoals than embarrassing your daughters (who happen to be Beyoncé and Solange) with your corny jokes, or, you know, leaving an eight-year legacy as one of the most badass First Ladies in history, all the while raising two cool teens (Malia and Sasha)?

No, it does not.

The stars aligned on Sunday, allowing Michelle and Mama Tina to join forces in Paris, at a Beyoncé concert. Sometimes the universe is truly great.

Michelle Obama checking out Beyoncé at #OTRII in Paris? YES! 👑 pic.twitter.com/azOsTTKIzV — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) July 15, 2018

Adding to the fun, not only are there photographs of the duo getting their groove on, there are videos (!). If this clip of MObama and Ms. Tina dancing to Jay-Z doesn’t start your Monday off right, we honestly don’t know what will …

Bow down.