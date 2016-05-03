Michelle Obama Kicks Off Her TV Takeover with a Stylish Appearance on The Voice

Michelle Obama had the audience making some noise as she kicked off a series of TV takeovers on the latest episode of The Voice. The First Lady is currently busy promoting the Joining Forces cause for military families, and she crashed the latest episode of the singing competition by joining Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, on the stage.

The pair looked perfectly in tune, as Obama wore a chic black tailored blazer and wide-legged white jumpsuit, belted at the waist, while her colleague looked slick in a leather flare detail black dress.

Before introducing Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and Pharrell's remaining 10 artists, the high-profile pair made a moving speech to mark Military Appreciation Month and commemorate the campaign's fifth anniversary.

"We are so excited to be kicking off this anniversary with all of you at The Voice," Obama said to an audience packed with both retired and active service members.

"Over the past five years, through Joining Forces, Jill and I have had the privilege of traveling around the country to meet our troops, the veterans, and military families," she added. "We are just in awe of them."

She then introduced the top 10, saying, "What talents!" before handing over to them to sing a cover of "Home" by Dierks Bentley.

If you want to see more of the First Lady on your box, then tune in to NCIS, in which she plays herself.