Michelle Obama Stuns in a Neon Yellow Dress and Chic Topknot at White House Dinner

Michelle Obama has done it again! Last night, the ever-stylish FLOTUS stunned in a winning look by Prabal Gurung at a dinner marking the end of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Her tea length yellow chiffon dress featured unique fluttering halter straps, a low-cut back, and crepe-satin banded bodice. Obama paired the eye-catching frock with metallic slingback pumps, oversized gold dangling earrings, a major stack of Ashley Pittman bangles on her arm, and pulled her hair into a chic topknot. Her choosing to wear a design by Gurung is unsurprising—she has worn creations by the New York-based designer on multiple occasions, always pulling them off flawlessly—this occurrence being no different.

The First Lady looked undoubtedly gorgeous for the special occasion, where she and President Barack Obama welcomed 51 African heads of state along with a multitude of other important guests to the White House. As with past diplomatic soirees, the historic event was held under a massive tent on the South Lawn, and guests were treated to a performance by Lionel Richie while they enjoyed a beautiful sit-down dinner.

