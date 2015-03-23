Michelle Obama Stuns in Geometric Prints on Her Tour of Cambodia

Michelle Obama has just returned from a five-day trip to Asia as part of education initiative, "Let Girls Learn" and she certainly traveled in style.

The First lady visited Siem Riep in Cambodia where she delivered an address to Peace Corps volunteers and met school girls at a local high school. For the appearance, she chose a bold Alice & Olivia top and skirt combo, featuring a colorful geometric print (below, right).

TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty

Continuing to prove her persuasion for prints, Obama was photographed later the same day at the historical Angkor Wat temple wearing a paneled BCBG Max Azria dress, which she finished with leggings and classic Converse sneakers (above, left).

Jetting out of the country, Obama waved from her plane in our favorite outfit from the trip: an asymmetric Roksanda skater dress, featuring another bold geo print (pictured at top).

The "Let Girls Learn" initiative was announced by the First Lady and President Obama earlier this month with the aim of lifting the barriers that prevent more than 62 million girls from getting an education. Cambodia is one of the 11 countries targeted by the Peace Corps project.

Back on home soil, Obama posted this empowering reminder for young people in the U.S.:

After meeting with students in Japan and Cambodia as part of #LetGirlsLearn, the First Lady has a message for young people here at home: Commit to your education. A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Mar 22, 2015 at 12:18pm PDT

