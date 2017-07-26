Michelle Obama Says She Still Faces Racism After Being First Lady for 8 Years

Michelle Obama might have left the White House, but she’s still inspiring women each and every day. The former First Lady spoke at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary celebration on Tuesday in Denver, giving a powerful speech asking women not to give up.

The former FLOTUS was interviewed by WFCO President and CEO Lauren Casteel, who asked Obama what it was like breaking the glass ceiling to become the first black first lady—and which of the “falling shards” cut the deepest.

Jason Bahr/Getty

“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” she said, according to The Denver Post. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

“Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut,” she continued. “We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.”

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Gets Honest About Post-White House Life

For the rare public appearance since leaving the White House, Obama looked radiant in a pink printed dress and white stilettos. As her husband, Barack Obama, has done for public appearances, she steered clear of addressing specifics regarding the current administration, but she did bestow a message of hope upon the 8,500-person audience. “The people in this country are universally good and kind and honest and decent,” she said. “Don’t be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good.”

Wise words.