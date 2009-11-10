Michelle Obama on Sesame Street, Plus Leighton Meester's Music Video!

LUNCHTIME LINKS!1. In celebration of Sesame Street's 40th birthday, the First Lady stopped by the set to tape a public service announcement with Elmo on the importance of healthy eating and exercise. [Huffingtonpost.com]

2. Lily Loves Green—Lily Pulitzer is teaming up with America Recycles Week on an eco-friendly capsule collection, plus encouraging customers to recycle old prom dresses! [FashionWeekDaily.com]

3. After two seasons at Louis Vuitton, Madonna is lending her modeling chops to Dolce & Gabbana as the new face of their Spring/Summer 2010 campaign. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

4. Get the scoop on Leighton Meester's red-hot, high-fashion music video Somebody to Love. [Stylelist.com]

5. Match your nails to your emails—Dell has partnered with OPI Nail Lacquers on custom laptop shades designed after your favorite polishes like this chic, metallic grey. [Dell.com]

6. Salma Hayek's '80s Chanel ball gown is just one of the items available on HauteLook's special Decades and Decadestwo sale—hurry, the sale ends today! [Style.com]