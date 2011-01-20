Michelle Obama’s Red Looks

First Lady Michelle Obama attended two events at the White House yesterday honoring the Republic of China and the country's president Hu Jintao. In the morning, she wore a Roksanda Ilincic dress and matching coat, which she accented with a pair of patent leather red gloves. For the evening's state dinner, she opted for an Alexander McQueen red gown with black brushstrokes from the 2011 resort collection. Her choice of red wasn’t an accident—red is the traditional color of good luck and happiness in China. Also at the dinner was Vera Wang, Michelle Kwan and Barbra Streisand.

MORE!• Trend to Try: Dress Up Your White Tees• Michelle Obama Ventures Into Vintage