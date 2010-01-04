Michelle Obama’s Hawaiian Style

Michelle Obama's back in Washington now, but we loved the collection of easy-to-wear resort dresses she wore on her 11-day vacation with her family in Hawaii. The First Lady arrived in Honolulu in a peacock blue shift dress that was the perfect backdrop for the white lei with which she was immediately greeted. She visited soldiers on Christmas Day at the Marine Corps Base in Kailua wearing a fresh white cotton dress by Narciso Rodriguez and elegant hoop earrings. And for dinner at Alan Wong's restaurant with family and friends, she wore a festive rainbow-colored floral print dress with sleek flat sandals.