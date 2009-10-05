Michelle Obama’s Date Night Style Secrets

Michelle Obama stepped out for a night-on-the-town with her hubby this weekend and they had good reason to celebrate—it was their 17th wedding anniversary! She dazzled in a Narciso Rodriguez black halter dress, but what really had us going was her flawless use of accessories. Got a hot date lined up? Study up on her secrets:

• Carry a bright clutch with a basic black dress for an added pop of color.• Opt for dressy kitten heels that pack some major style, minus the pain!• Have a little fun with statement-making bangles—after all you're off-duty!