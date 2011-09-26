Michelle Obama Puts Her Own Spin on a Sequin Skirt

Chris Kleponis/Pool/Sipa Press; Imaxtree
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 26, 2011 @ 2:10 pm

What a look for Michelle Obama! The First Lady wore a sequin fishtail skirt by Michael Kors to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C. this weekend. The piece is from the designer's fall 2010 collection, and you can see how she reinterpreted the runway look for real life by pairing it with a simple black top and cinching it together with a corset belt by Peter Soronen. Tell us: How would you style a sequin skirt? Let us know in the comments!

Plus, see the First Lady's beauty transformation in the gallery! 

MORE: 9 Tips From Michelle's HairstylistMichelle Obama Cut the Sleeves Off Her DressMichelle's 10 Perfect Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!