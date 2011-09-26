Michelle Obama Puts Her Own Spin on a Sequin Skirt

What a look for Michelle Obama! The First Lady wore a sequin fishtail skirt by Michael Kors to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C. this weekend. The piece is from the designer's fall 2010 collection, and you can see how she reinterpreted the runway look for real life by pairing it with a simple black top and cinching it together with a corset belt by Peter Soronen. Tell us: How would you style a sequin skirt? Let us know in the comments!

