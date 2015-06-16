Michelle Obama Enjoys a Spot of Tea with Prince Harry in London

No official trip to London is complete without a meet-and-greet with the royals! Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha visited Kensington Palace earlier today to have a casual spot of tea with Prince Harry to discuss the First Lady's Let Girls Learn initiative, which aims to help further the education of adolescent girls around the world.

While that was the focus of the visit, it's not all they chatted about, according to the Kensington Royal Instagram account. Obama and Prince Harry also bonded over their shared interest in supporting veterans and their families—a cause we know is close to the prince's heart.

For the occasion, Obama wore a playful printed dress from London-based designer Mary Katrantzou. But this isn't the first London designer she's worn while across the pond. Upon her arrival, the First Lady exited the plane wearing a posh yellow and blue dress by Preen.

