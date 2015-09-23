Here's What Michelle Obama Wore to Greet Pope Francis

Michelle Obama is obviously blessed with flawless style. Yesterday the FLOTUS greeted Pope Francis for his first-time visit to the United States looking incredible in a sky blue Carolina Herrera dress. Although brightly colored, the short-sleeve ensemble featured a slim belt and a modest cowl neckline—the perfect compromise between fashionable and appropriate for a visit with his holiness.

The First Lady, President Barack Obama, and daughters Sasha and Malia were on hand to welcome the Pope as he arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C. Francis has a jam-packed schedule for this inaugural visit to the States, with stops in New York City and Philadelphia planned before he leaves for Rome on Sunday.

To greet Pope Francis during his first visit to the U.S., the First Lady donned a sky blue Carolina Herrera cowl-neck dress that featured short sleeves and a slim belt. Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

