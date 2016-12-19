Michelle Obama Reveals to Oprah How White House Life Impacted Her Relationship with the President

Did eight years in the White House have an impact on Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage? Of course—but only in a positive way.

The First Lady opened up about her and the President’s relationship in an exclusive People sneak peek of her highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she revealed that their time as First Family has only brought the couple, who has been married for 24 years, closer together.

"This can hurt a marriage or this can have a profound impact on a relationship," Winfrey said of being in office. "It really could. Did it make you closer?"

"Yeah, yeah. We can’t leave," FLOTUS said with a laugh. "We’re stuck in here together!"

But all jokes aside, the First Lady continued by sharing that their bond was strengthened because no one else understands what it's like to be in their position. "You’re the only other person who has a clue about what this is—the good, the bad."

We can't wait to tune in.