Michelle Obama's Neon Bustier-Style Gown Shines with the Light of a Thousand Suns

Along with the comfort and tranquility of Michelle Obama’s turn as First Lady, we must say, we’ve missed the frequency of a show-stopping outfit from America’s favorite trendsetter.

Obama breathed new life into our Monday morning with a bustier-style neon yellow custom Schiaparelli gown with bedazzled cage detailing lining the skirt and bodice. The former FLOTUS wore her dark locks in loose and voluminous curls at her shoulders.

The occasion? Michelle presented Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Portrait of a Nation prize at the National Portrait Gallery.

“I first met Lin more than a decade ago, when he came to the White House to perform the opening number from what he described as a ‘concept album,’” Obama wrote in her caption on Instagram. “And, as we all know, his little concept, Hamilton, became a global phenomenon. But what I love most is that he believes it’s his duty to lift up those around him, especially the next generation. It’s why he’s created a Hamilton curriculum for schools, made sure kids from all over can see his shows, and raised millions of dollars for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. And it’s why he is working so hard to make sure folks are voting in every election and using that freedom that so many fought so hard for. He’s someone who has, in melody and rhyme and connection, painted as honest a portrait of our country as I’ve ever seen. Love this guy.”

Lin, you’re hard at work on Michelle Obama: The Musical, right? There’s a deficit of Michelle in our lives and our media.