Michelle Obama Steps Out with Natural Hair, Breaks Internet

Isabel Jones
Apr 04, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

After eight years of rocking her sleek trademark ‘do, Michelle Obama has finally embraced her natural hair in public.

The Internet caught fire this weekend when a photo of the former first lady’s natural curls surfaced. Twitter user “gif sommelier” got the ball rolling, gaining over 93,000 likes on Twitter with a photo of a headband- and ponytail-clad Michelle, the caption reading, “This is the picuture [sic] I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL.”

Michelle looks gorgeous (as always) and it’s wildly refreshing to see a public figure embracing her natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users tend to agree—Obama’s grand reveal is something many people have been anticipating for a long time.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Wrote a College Recommendation Letter for This Talented Teen

Thank you, Michelle, for showing us it’s okay to be ourselves in every sense of the word, haters be damned. Cue “You’re Beautiful” (James Blunt edition).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!