Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Curls and Got Ombré Highlights

Over the weekend, Michelle Obama took the stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to have a conversation with Gayle King about her best-selling book, Becoming, family, health, and more.

While the audience was here for Obama's pearls of wisdom and her navy sequined jumpsuit, her fans were even more excited about the former first lady's new hairstyle.

RELATED: Michelle and Sasha Obama Are Matching in Summer's Trendiest Outfit Combo

Instead of her signature smooth, shoulder-length dark waves, Obama wore her hair in her natural curls and added some fresh golden ombré highlights to her look. Her roots are still dark and grow lighter towards the ends.

She shared her Essence Festival experience in Instagram, including her new hair look. Michelle wrote: "What a great night here in New Orleans celebrating 25 years of #EssenceFest and #BlackGirlMagic. Thanks to @GayleKing for sitting down with me to talk about all things #IAmBecoming, relationships and just how hard it is as women to put ourselves first."

Fans were loving it in the comments.

"We stan a flotus with natural curls," wrote one commenter. "These natural kinks and coils blessing my feed are all I need to get by!!!!!!!!" wrote another.

Obama doesn't often wear her hair like this, but she was seen with her natural curls while on a family vacation in France last month. She spoke out in Essence last year about the realities of being a Black woman in politics, including how she adopted a "hair strategy" while in the White House.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Compares Barack's Administration Standards to Trump's

Obama looks gorgeous with her natural curls, and we hope to see more of this look throughout the summer.