Michelle Obama- Most Fascinating Person

Barbara Walters's most fascinating person of 2009 is- Michelle Obama! In last night's interview, the First Lady, wearing a sleeveless floral Rachel Roy dress, addressed her much talked about arms: "If there's anything that I can attribute these arms to, it's probably just determination," she told Walters. She also revealed her guilty pleasure: Lounging on the couch watching food and design shows with the family's dog Beau! Also on Walters's fascinating list were Adam Lambert, Kate Gosselin and Lady Gaga, who surprised Walters with her chic Chanel suit and demure demeanor. If you didn't catch the First Lady's interview with Walters, tune into Oprah Winfrey's special, Christmas at the White House, this Sunday at 10pm EST on ABC.

—Enid Portuguez