Michelle Obama Is Beautiful in Navy Blue for Pope Francis's Arrival Ceremony

Michelle Obama is on a fashion roll. After greeting Pope Francis upon his arrival in the United States wearing a chic sky blue Carolina Herrera dress yesterday, the FLOTUS opted for another ensemble in the color during the official arrival ceremony to welcome him to the United States this morning.

For the historic occasion, the First Lady donned a gorgeous navy blue Monique Lhuillier frock that was crafted of guipure lace and textured jacquard. Michelle looked absolutely radiant as she waved from the Truman Balcony on the South Lawn of the White House alongside President Barack Obama and the Pope.

Pope Francis will continue his six-day tour of the U.S. this week with stops additional stops in Washington D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia.

