Michelle Obama's 81-Year-Old Mom Totally Shaded Her Via Text

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammys on Sunday, and though she shared the stage with musical legends Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, and Jada Pinkett Smith, it was the former First Lady who really sent the crowd into meltdown.

The crowd goes wild when Michelle Obama shows up on stage at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/2lA27bls60 — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) February 11, 2019

While viewers worldwide fully lost it, one woman remained unimpressed: Marian Robinson, aka Michelle’s mom. The Becoming author shared a text exchange with the 81-year-old matriarch on Wednesday morning, and it’s the epitome of #MomShade.

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

“I guess you were a hit at the Grammys,” Robinson texted her daughter. After Michelle told her mom that her post-Grammys text was “so typically you,” she asked her whether she’d tuned in for the viral moment.

Marianne told her she did watch because someone (who was not Michelle) told her about it, before asking, “Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done.” The “real stars” OH MY LORD.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Showed Up at the Grammys With the Girl Group of Your Dreams

Michelle then told her that yes, she had told her about it, though Robinson maintained she hadn’t, writing, “I would have remembered that even though I don’t remember much.”

“And I am a real star … by the way … ” Michelle continued, to which Marian confirmed (maybe?) with a simple “Yeah.”

DYING.