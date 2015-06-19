Michelle Obama Ends Her Milan Visit On a Fashion High-Note

Michelle Obama is on a fashion roll. The First Lady ended her short trip to Milan in high style yesterday, where she wowed in a multicolored knit dress by Italian fashion house Missoni. To top off her look, she added block-heel sandals and chic silver earrings that were perfect for a busy day of official activities. Obama first stepped out to tour the U.S. Pavilion at the Milan Expo, where she was greeted by Agnese Renzi, the wife of Italy’s Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Later that day she paid a visit to the Duomo cathedral.

But Obama isn't quite done in Italy yet—the FLOTUS landed in Venice today wearing an equally stylish look. This time, she opted for a cherry red fit-and-flare Michael Kors number as she touched down in the City of Water with her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. Upon arrival, the trio headed to an event for the Blue Star Families’ Books on Bases program, where they read stories aloud to a packed gymnasium of U.S. military children and their parents who are stationed overseas.

Awakening/Getty Images

With more events scheduled on her European trip, we can expect several more fashionable looks from the First Lady in the near future.

