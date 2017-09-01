We Never Thought We’d See Michelle Obama in a High-Slit Dress on a Yacht

Images of crop tops and an afternoon on a boat aren’t typically what come to mind when we think of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Instead, we recall her valuable efforts toward education reform and female empowerment, and of course those elegant, diplomatic looks.

But on Friday, Obama reminded us that she too likes to experiment with fashion. The mother of two hopped on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, where she’s currently visit American diplomat James Costos and his partner, Michael Smith. Of course, we’ve seen the political figure relaxing before, but her boat look? It’s major.

For her outing, she looked just like her youthful daughters in a graphic white top and a high-waist, high-slit blue and white skirt that billowed behind her and also revealed her legs. She carried a round wicker-like tote and peach-toned sunglasses. Talk about fab, Obama.

Splash News

That same day, she also switched it up and changed into a LBD perfect for summer, which she paired with a hat we'd honestly like to borrow.

Splash News

Next time you head to Spain, can we come with, Michelle?