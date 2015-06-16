Michelle Obama Lands in London and Her Look Is So Posh

We tend to wax lyrical every time Michelle Obama steps out, but we have our reasons. Not only does she politely bridge fashion and politics with her sartorial prowess at every single outing, but she does it without having to resort to uniformed looks. That's right, no two ensembles are the same, which makes her a political anomaly and a fashion darling.

Such was the case when she landed in London for her week-long tour of Britain and Italy in support of her Let Girls Learn initiative. She disembarked from the plane and gave a wave in a custom variation of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi's "Lou" dress, which boasts a remarkably charming contrast thanks to the frock's two-tone lemony yellow material and its cerulean blue lace overlay. Sky blue gemstone teardrop earrings and black pumps completed her look.

Chris Radburn/PA Wire/ABACAPRESS.COM

But the First Lady wasn't the only well dressed Obama on the flight. She came with her brood of two—Malia and Sasha—whose style also defied gravity. The eldest, Malia, was no wallflower—she stood out in an adorable sunflower-printed Alice + Olivia number ($264; aliceandolivia.com)—while Sasha was spotted in a pretty polka-dot dress. What else does this power trifecta have in store for us? We can't wait to find out!

