Michelle Obama's Final State Dinner Calls for Rose Gold Atelier Versace

It's safe to say Michelle Obama's 13th and last state dinner as First Lady was one for the books.

Mrs. Obama ensured she was the belle of the ball Tuesday night in a breathtaking rose gold Atelier Versace gown as she and President Barack Obama welcomed Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini, to the White House.

Shawn Thew/Pool via CNP/MediaPunch/IPX

FLOTUS, who was accompanied by a dapper, black tuxedo-clad President Obama at the festive but bittersweet soirée, wowed in the shimmering figure-hugging dress. The custom piece created by the Italian fashion house featured an asymmetrical neckline, flattering ruching in the front, and a chainmail finish. The First Lady completed her evening look with Le Vian diamonds and a smoky eye and wore her hair styled into a sleek lob with heavy side-swept bangs.

Donatella Versace took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the experience of creating a one-of-a-kind gown for the momentous occasion. "I am humbled and honored to have had the opportunity to dress the First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. Thank you, Michelle, for all the things you have done for America and for the world, and especially, for empowering and inspiring women everywhere," she wrote.

While there have been several memorable state dinner gowns over the years, Mrs. Obama's shining choice for her final state dinner is the icing on the cake.

