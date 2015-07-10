Michelle Obama Dons a Pretty Floral Frock for the 2015 Kids' State Dinner

Michelle Obama never fails to impress when it comes to fashion. For the 2015 Kids' State Dinner held at the White House today, the First Lady looked positively gorgeous in a a botanical-print Carolina Herrera shirtdress and matching suede pumps.

She also shared a 'gram from the event (below), which she captioned: "The table is set! Get ready to dine with the kid chefs and their healthy recipes at the #KidsStateDinner."

michelleobama/Instagram

This year, the FLOTUS teamed up with WGBH Boston, the U.S. Department of Education, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to host the fourth-annual Healthy Lunchtime Challenge that promotes cooking and healthy eating among young people across the nation. The challenge invited kids ages 8-12 to create an original recipe that is healthy, affordable, and delicious. One winner from each state was selected and invited to attend the event.

