Michelle Obama Says Ciao to Italy in Matching Separates

Michelle Obama is ending her whirlwind European tour on a sartorial high note. Today, the First Lady said arrivederci to Venice, Italy, in an outfit Taylor Swift would be proud of—a patterned a-line Donna Karan midi-skirt paired with a matching top. She finished her ensemble with rose gold wedge sandals and a simple pair of drop earrings.

The FLOTUS was accompanied by her two daughters, Sasha and Malia, who followed in their mother's fashionable footsteps by wearing chic ensembles of their own. Sasha wore a simple white shift dress with black flats, while Malia donned a printed chambray shift and white Mary Janes.

Obama has been overseas with her daughters to promote her educational initiative Let Girls Learn. Her trip has taken her from London to Milan to Venice, and—not surprisingly—the First Lady hasn't missed one stylish step.

PHOTOS: Michelle Obama's Most Memorable Looks