Michelle Obama Proves She's the Ultimate Fitness Motivator in Hilarious Funny or Die Video

It's no secret that Michelle Obama is all about promoting fitness, so it comes as no surprise that she teamed up with Nick Offerman and Funny or Die to create a LOL-worthy video entitled the "History of Exercise."

In the hilarious clip—which celebrates 60 years of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition—Offerman demonstrates a variety of workout trends from the 1950s until the present day set to an energetic playlist of hit songs. At one point, the star gets tired of exercising, and none other than the First Lady herself pops in to provide him with some extra motivation. "Nick, Nick, you can do it," she says. "Get back out there and exercise." He promptly listens to her plea and gets back in the game.

The FLOTUS also took to Instagram to share a teaser of the video, writing: "Celebrating 60 years of the President’s Council on Fitness with a journey through the history of fitness with the help of Nick Offerman. Click the link in the bio for the full video. [ : @FunnyOrDie]. #0to60 #LetsMove."

Celebrating 60 years of the President’s Council on Fitness with a journey through the history of fitness with the help of Nick Offerman. 🏋 Click the link in the bio for the full video. [📽: @FunnyOrDie]. #0to60 #LetsMove A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Aug 31, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

RELATED: The Obamas Look Refreshed While Returning from Vacation on Martha’s Vineyard

Michelle Obama definitely has us inspired to hit the gym.