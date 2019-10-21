Michelle Obama Is Moving Into Jennifer Lopez's Social Media Space

It’s official: Michelle Obama is the #fitfluencer we deserve.

The former First Lady posted to Instagram for the first time in over a week on Sunday, and her content marked a step in a truly new, yet not entirely unexpected direction.

In the shot, Obama, clad in a black sports bra, leggings, sneakers, and a baseball cap, holds a medicine ball above her head mid-lunge. “It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday,” she captioned the photo.

Michelle has often spoken of her love of exercise — remember when she launched the "Let's Move" campaign to get children active during her tenure as FLOTUS?

When they go low, she holds that medicine ball high.

This is the sort of content is on par with workout queen Jennifer Lopez’s account, but there’s room for both motivational/aspirational ‘grammers.

Now, for the important questions: is this Michelle’s home gym? Is it possible that she (and her security detail) visits a public gym, complete with used sweat rags and communal drinking fountains? If my local Crunch included Michelle Obama sightings in their monthly package, I could (probably) be convinced to join.