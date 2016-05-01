First Lady Michelle Obama Makes a Golden Entrance Hosting Her Last White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner is well underway tonight in Washington, D.C., and it’s already proven to be a stylish mix of star power and political forces. First Lady Michelle Obama was no exception, making an elegant entrance in a Champagne-colored gown with a shimmery embellished overlay. She kept her hair smooth and sleek, completing her beauty look with bronzed makeup and a pink lip.

FLOTUS has treated us to a full range of gorgeous looks over the last eight years, and the “Nerd Prom” is one we’ve always looked forward to. She's hosted the event in everything from an airy Marchesa goddess gown to a similarly dazzling custom-beaded Zac Posen frock in years' past.

RELATED: See All the Stars Bringing the Glam Factor to the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Whether business or fashion is on the agenda, the 52-year-old First Lady has always brought her A-game, and once again, her look tonight didn't disappoint.