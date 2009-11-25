Michelle Obama Glows in Naeem Khan

Michelle Obama looked statuesque at last night's state dinner in a hand-made strapless gown by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan, a perfect choice as the event's guest of honors were the Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, and his wife, Gursharan Kaur. The silver sequins of the dress formed an abstract floral print on the nude chiffon. Khan, who appeared on Larry King Live last night, said the First Lady requested a custom dress that was "Indian, chic, simple, but very glamorous." Mrs. O. accessorized her gown with glamorous rose cut, amber and tourmaline pear-shaped Bochic earrings and stacks of gold and diamond bangles. Her demure updo, pink lips and airy nude chiffon wrap were the perfect finishing touches to what is sure to be an iconic White House style moment.

— Joyann King