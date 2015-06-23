Michelle Obama Throws a Surprise Baby Shower for Military Moms-to-Be

Another day, another flawless Michelle Obama moment. Recently, the First Lady teamed up with the GLAM4GOOD organization to give expectant military mothers a major surprise. The group of women were initially under the impression that they were joining Obama for a roundtable discussion at the Caserma Ederle U.S. military post in Vincenza, Italy, but to their surprise, they were treated to a baby shower and shopping spree instead, which included items from Dior beauty, Tommy Hilfiger, Alexis Bittar, and many other covetable brands.

The organization, founded by Mary Alice Stephenson to spark social change through style, had pros like Jessica Richards of Shen Beauty and stylist Gabrielle Swan among others on hand to lend their pro advice, and of course, Michelle had no shortage of fashion tips and heartfelt words of of wisdom to offer. "You guys are getting some special things because we want you to know that we've got your back while you're going through this part of your lives," Obama told the women. "You're not alone. We love you guys." And our love for her knows no bounds.

