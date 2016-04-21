Michelle Obama Fields Cute Questions from Kids at Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day Event

The First Lady of Cool strikes again. Michelle Obama gave hugs and high-fives to a group of children in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday in her annual event to promote the upcoming Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day on April 28.

The lucky kids in attendance represented the children of Executive Office employees, young people from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, SchoolTalk, and the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency. The adorable assembly asked the First Lady, who looked chic in a springy shirtdress, questions about her pets, her favorite food (pizza!), what she plans to do after leaving the White House, and why she chose President Barack Obama as her husband.

"Well, Cameron, sir," she told the 8-year-old boy who asked her why she picked Barack Obama. "I chose him because he was smart. Because he cared a lot about other people and he didn't have to make a lot of money to feel important. And he was kind, and he loved children. And he loved his family, so I figured if he loved his family he would love a family we created, and.... because he's cute!"

