Michelle Obama Just Hosted the Coolest Girl Scout Campout Ever

Michelle Obama just gave eternal bragging rights to 50 young girls. On Tuesday the First Lady invited children from Girl Scout troops all over the U.S. to participate in the first-ever White House Campout on the South Lawn. Obama, the honorary national president of the Girl Scouts, told the fifth-grade age girls, "You are making history. This is something you can tell your kids and your grandkids."

The First Lady, who looked stunning in a draping white sleeveless blouse, beige pants, and white sneakers, said she hoped to earn a badge that day. "I don't know if I can officially earn a badge, but I want to try! I want to get going." According to a spokeswoman, she had been wanting to do this event for a long time.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

RELATED: Michelle Obama Says Ciao to Italy in Matching Separates

Hopefully, the girls realized the importance of the day, but they may have been a bit distracted by all the fun activities. There was a rock climbing wall, a knot-making station, tent pitching, and then later songs around a campfire (electric lanterns in this case). Oh, but wait. It gets better. The president of the United States also came by. "What are you guys doing in my yard?" he reportedly asked. President Obama stayed for a round of songs and talked with the crowd of young women for a while.

Though it was a very fun event, both President Obama and the First Lady also spoke with the young crowd about the importance of getting outside and using our nations National Parks. The administration is making a major effort to get every fourth grader to visit national parks with their families for free. Next year marks the centennial of the National Parks service.

Well, not all campouts will include presidential cameos, but this does show how fun getting outside can be.

PHOTOS: Michelle Obama's Most Memorable Looks