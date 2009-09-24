Michelle Obama Gets Graphic

Michelle Obama knows the key to keeping her professional wardrobe looking fresh—adding unexpected styles and trends into her repertoire! Her latest injection? Graphic prints courtesy of Diane von Furstenberg. The First Lady wore a black and white graphic print skirt when she spoke at the White House. She kept the trendy skirt chic by pairing it with a classic white shirt and cardigan—and her signature waist-defining belt of course!

• Diane von Furstenberg Dress, $532; visit mytheresa.com.

