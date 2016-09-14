Watch Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres Make Mischief on a Shopping Trip to CVS

Michelle Obama has said that one of the things she’s most looking forward to after leaving the White House is getting to run errands on her own. So when she co-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, DeGeneres helped her get a head start on her post-White House life with a trip to CVS.

Like the host's hit talk show, the visit was filled with humor and hijinks from the very beginning. “CVS stands for cotton, Vaseline and stuff,” she told the First Lady. Obama quickly smelled something fishy. “No it doesn’t,” she replied.

“See this is so good. I’m preparing you,” DeGeneres said. FLOTUS picked up some headphones for daughter Sasha Obama, Halloween candy for the trick-or-treaters, and gift cards before getting stumped by boxed wine.

“Wine in a box! How does this work? So how do you get it out of here?” the First Lady asked. With some help, the duo managed to get it open and started handing out cups of wine to onlookers.

When Obama had filled her cart, it was on to the self-checkout, which she quickly realized was harder than it looked. “I’m working really hard here Ellen and you’re just standing around,” she exclaimed.

“Can you get my face on money?” the talk show host responded. "You have to have done something grand, like Harriet Tubman," FLOTUS said.

“I make the world happy every day,” DeGeneres answered. “You should have freed some slaves,” the First Lady said, proving that she’s funnier than ever during her final year in the White House.

Watch the hilarious video at top to see all of the havoc ensue.